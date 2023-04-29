Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Moog Price Performance

Shares of MOG.B opened at $90.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.51. Moog has a 1-year low of $69.94 and a 1-year high of $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $760.10 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.