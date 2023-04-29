Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 7.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 24.0% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 9.7% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 54.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.69.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $239.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

