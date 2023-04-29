Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,687 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 75,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ET opened at $12.88 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.