Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.74 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 70.76%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sysco (SYY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.