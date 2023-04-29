Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.74 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

