Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 243,250 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,529,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Geospace Technologies

In related news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 12,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,734.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 12,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $70,270.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,734.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 10,000 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 296,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $7.22 on Friday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 15.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.