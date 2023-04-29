Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.05% of AllianceBernstein worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AB opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 115.23%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

