Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 146 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $184.80 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $190.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

