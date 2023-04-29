Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,885 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $1,467,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 486,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 69,462 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $9,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.2 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

STAG opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

