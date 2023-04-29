Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,873 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 142.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

