Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,185 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

