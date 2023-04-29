Morgan Stanley Increases Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $17.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.43.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

