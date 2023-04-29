Morgan Stanley Lowers DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target to $60.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NYSE:DTM opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.70. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 72.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

