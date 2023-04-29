MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €18.47 ($20.52) and last traded at €18.94 ($21.04). 88,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 153,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.08 ($21.19).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.22) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($13.33) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.50 ($13.89) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.82. The firm has a market cap of $651.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.71.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

