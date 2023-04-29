My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Update

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 36,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of My Size in a report on Monday, April 17th.

My Size Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ MYSZ traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 39,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. My Size has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc engages in the development of measurement technologies. It provides solutions for e-commerce, apparel, shipping and parcel delivery, and do-it-yourself industry applications. The firm offers measurement apps including MySizeID, BoxSize, and SizeUP. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

