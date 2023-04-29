Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.86.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $943.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $92.66 and a twelve month high of $193.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($2.83). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $769.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

