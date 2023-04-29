Nano Price Reaches $0.82 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $108.69 million and approximately $882,361.33 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,360.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00309282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00530168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00067995 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.99 or 0.00408671 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

