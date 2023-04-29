National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

National Instruments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. National Instruments has a payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Instruments to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

NATI stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.20.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $448.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.25 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,947,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,217,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NATI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

