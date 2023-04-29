Navalign LLC Sells 53 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Navalign LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $295.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $296.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

