Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $387,647.51 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,640,736 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

