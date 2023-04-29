NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

V.F. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

