NewSquare Capital LLC Has $44,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 92,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 26,689 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 43,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $156.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $162.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.92.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

