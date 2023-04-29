NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $34,000 in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVALGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVAL stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.