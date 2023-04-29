NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $34,000 in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVAL stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Profile

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.