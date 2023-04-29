NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $417,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 211,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $136.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.89. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,242 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

