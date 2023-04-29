NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $56,000 in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $99.71 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.