Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Short Interest Up 29.6% in April

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

NEWTZ traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

