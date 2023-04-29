NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.79. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 1,191,140 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
