NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.79. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 1,191,140 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after buying an additional 3,202,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

