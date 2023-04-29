Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Purchases 2,865 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.5% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $232.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.45 and its 200-day moving average is $215.81.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

