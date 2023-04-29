Ninety One UK Ltd Buys New Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,987,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,053,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE HL opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. On average, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -42.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.