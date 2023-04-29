Ninety One UK Ltd Has $26.46 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $102.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.28 and a 200-day moving average of $114.16. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.