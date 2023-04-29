Ninety One UK Ltd Has $41.33 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,166 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $41,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

