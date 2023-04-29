Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,625,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $44,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in B2Gold by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 23,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 44,438 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 648,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

B2Gold Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

