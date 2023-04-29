Ninety One UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 205,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,705,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Down 5.7 %

SONY opened at $89.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.