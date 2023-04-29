Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $24,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in KLA by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $386.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.57. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

