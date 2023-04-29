Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,775 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $22,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MO opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.