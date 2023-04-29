Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Shares Down 1.6%

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 73,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Noram Lithium Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a current ratio of 29.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62.

About Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Noram Ventures Inc and changed its name to Noram Lithium Corp.

