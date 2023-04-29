Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2938 per share on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRSO opened at $22.50 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

