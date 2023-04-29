Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $461.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.42. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

