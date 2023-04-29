Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.25-22.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.0-38.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.32 billion. Northrop Grumman also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $22.25-$22.85 EPS.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE NOC traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $461.27. 708,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,138. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.42. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $508.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

