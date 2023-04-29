Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 286.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

