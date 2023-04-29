Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Up 36.7% in April

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 130,361 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NXJ opened at $11.61 on Friday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.