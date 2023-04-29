Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Short Interest Update

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Oak Valley Bancorp

In other news, Director Don Barton bought 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $33,022.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lynn Dickerson bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,867.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don Barton purchased 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $33,022.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,052 shares of company stock valued at $84,225. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 168,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

OVLY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. 10,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,393. The stock has a market cap of $213.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.29. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

Further Reading

