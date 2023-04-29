Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Oconee Federal Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFED opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.34. Oconee Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 23.81%.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses located in Oconee and Pickens counties in South Carolina, and Stephens and Rabun counties in Georgia.

