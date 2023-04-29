Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Issues Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $320.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.36. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

Several research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.32.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

