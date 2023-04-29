Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Given Outperform Rating at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.28. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Equities research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

