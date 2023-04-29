ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. William Blair cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,274,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,109. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.