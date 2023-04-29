One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Short Interest Down 19.2% in April

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 207,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLP shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $22.02. 88,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $468.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

