ONEOK, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

ONEOK Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after buying an additional 3,004,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,481,000 after buying an additional 1,246,512 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

