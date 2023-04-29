Ontology Gas Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $98.07 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,810,102 tokens. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

