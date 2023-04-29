OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

OP Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. OP Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OP Bancorp to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

OP Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

OP Bancorp stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $139.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $23.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi purchased 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $57,587.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,233,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,287,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Soo Hun Jung bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 235,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,724.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Choi bought 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $57,587.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,033.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 60,155 shares of company stock worth $643,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OP Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

