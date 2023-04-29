Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,730 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Enbridge by 62.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile



Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

